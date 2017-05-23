Community

Bar Harbor Artwalk at the Abbe Museum

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 23, 2017, at 11:21 a.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events

The Abbe Museum is excited to participate in the 2017 Bar Harbor downtown Artwalk. Join us on the first Friday of each month from July-October for events that celebrate Native artistry and culture. Check back for more details.

This event is free and open to the public.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

