Bar Harbor Artwalk at the Abbe Museum

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
The Abbe Museum is excited to participate in the 2017 Bar Harbor downtown Artwalk. Join us on the first Friday of each month from July-October for events that celebrate Native artistry and culture. Check back for more details.
This event is free and open to the public.
