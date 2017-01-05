Banishing Burnout: An Inner Wisdom Approach to Self Care for Healers (and Their Clients)

By Steve Nesky
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 9:54 a.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This informative and restorative workshop explores an approach to self-care that employs wise resources of the inner mind to banish burnout for both healers and clients. Within a parallel process frame of reference, participants will examine the phenomenology of burnout and experience enjoyable and beneficial exercises for preventing, preempting and mitigating the damaging effects of high-velocity stress. We will examine the way using intuitive resources of the inner mind, i.e. the unconscious, decreases anxiety, increases ego strength, enlarges coping capacity and restores a sense of wellbeing. Opportunity will be provided to discuss psychosocial potentials and personal self-care implications of an inner wisdom approach.

Bette Freedson, LCSW

March 16, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick

Cost: $100

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The poorest Maine school districts that pay the mostThe poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
  2. Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeoverFormer midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
  3. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  4. Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck driversMaine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers
  5. 10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs