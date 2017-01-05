Banishing Burnout: An Inner Wisdom Approach to Self Care for Healers (and Their Clients)

Thursday, March 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This informative and restorative workshop explores an approach to self-care that employs wise resources of the inner mind to banish burnout for both healers and clients. Within a parallel process frame of reference, participants will examine the phenomenology of burnout and experience enjoyable and beneficial exercises for preventing, preempting and mitigating the damaging effects of high-velocity stress. We will examine the way using intuitive resources of the inner mind, i.e. the unconscious, decreases anxiety, increases ego strength, enlarges coping capacity and restores a sense of wellbeing. Opportunity will be provided to discuss psychosocial potentials and personal self-care implications of an inner wisdom approach.

Bette Freedson, LCSW

March 16, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick

Cost: $100

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →