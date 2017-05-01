BangPop’s premiere party for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

BANGOR, Maine — Join BangPop’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” premiere party, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Bangor Mall Cinemas, Thursday, May 4, 5 p.m., for cosplay, vendors and karaoke presented by Karaoke with Melissa. Dress as your favorite Guardians or Marvel Comics character and sing karaoke selections from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack to a crowd of fans in the lobby. Party is free, but must pay admission to see movie.

