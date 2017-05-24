Saturday, June 17, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Bangor's Beer Festival: Tap Into Summer 2017, Front Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-5205; VisitBangorMaine.com/tapintosummer
This year is the 5th Annual Bangor Beer Festival: Tap Into Summer!
25 Maine Breweries will be in attendance to offer you samples of their different brews.
VIP ticket session from 12pm-1pm and General Admission session from 1-5pm. Designated driver tickets for both sessions are available as well.
VIP includes- lunch with the brewers, and additional hour of unlimited samples, and a Tap into Summer tshirt!
