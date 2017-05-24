Bangor’s Beer Festival: Tap Into Summer 2017

By Erich Herbert
Posted May 24, 2017, at 8:03 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bangor's Beer Festival: Tap Into Summer 2017, Front Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-5205; VisitBangorMaine.com/tapintosummer

This year is the 5th Annual Bangor Beer Festival: Tap Into Summer!

25 Maine Breweries will be in attendance to offer you samples of their different brews.

VIP ticket session from 12pm-1pm and General Admission session from 1-5pm. Designated driver tickets for both sessions are available as well.

VIP includes- lunch with the brewers, and additional hour of unlimited samples, and a Tap into Summer tshirt!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor condemns prominent State Street buildingBangor condemns prominent State Street building
  2. Feds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donorsFeds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donors
  3. A top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig inA top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig in
  4. Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNLFormer Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL
  5. Brewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decadesBrewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decades

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs