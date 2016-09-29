Bangor YMCA receives $2,500 check from Bangor Savings Bank Foundation

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor YMCA has received $2,500 from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation for its Learning Centers in their Discovery Friends Early Childhood Education program.

“With this grant, we can focus on STEM education: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics with our 2.5 to 5 year olds,” said Beth Cassidy, Early Childhood Education manager, in a Y press release. “The older kids in our Y-Works After School program are already using this curriculum and to be able to introduce this to our little ones will help them excel in school, even at a young age. Research shows that kids in Pre-K who have participated in STEM do better in their educational careers.”

“Bangor Savings Bank has been a wonderful supporter of our Y,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO, in the press release. “They understand how important our youth are to our community and how critical these early years are for them to succeed in school. We are so grateful to the Bangor Saving Bank Foundation for this gift.”

The Bangor YMCA Discovery Friends Early Childhood Education program serves children ages 2.5 to 5 years old, partnering with parents and guardians to help each child learn, grow, and thrive, while preparing them for their first years in elementary school.

The program offers full-time and part-time care and provides children enrolled in this program swim lessons to make sure as many children in our community learn how to swim and learn about water safety.

