Bangor YMCA Announces New Exercise Program for Cancer Survivors

There is a new fitness option for adult cancer survivors in the Bangor area. LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA is an evidence-based 12 week program offering a small group supportive environment where participants can improve their strength, physical fitness and quality of life.

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is open to survivors of all cancers and is offered at no cost. Participants attend two 75-minute sessions per week that include cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance and flexibility. In addition, during the 12 week period they have access to the YMCA’s classes and facilities. At the conclusion of the class, participants may choose to become YMCA members so they may continue to increase their physical fitness. Scholarships are available to those with financial need.

Since 2007 the LIVESTRONG Foundation has been the YMCA’s partner in developing and delivering LIVESTRONG at the YMCA. The program is offered in hundreds of YMCAs across the US where it has been shown to help survivors meet or exceed the recommended amount of physical activity, increase their cardiovascular endurance, improve overall quality of life and decrease their cancer-related fatigue.

A new session is scheduled to begin in February. Anyone interested in participating or who would like more information should call the Bangor YMCA at 941-2808.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →