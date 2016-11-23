Bangor World AIDS Day events

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, 28 High St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor World AIDS Day will be observed 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Hammond Street Congregational Church, 28 High St.

The event is cosponsored by Health Equity Alliance and the Bridge Alliance. Remember those who have died and celebrate those living with HIV/AIDS.

The vigil will open with a few moments of silence and lighting of candles, and there are three speakers lined up that will talk about their experiences and the importance of community partnerships. The Bangor mayor will speak at the end.

Refreshments will be provided.

There is also a vigil being planned by Wayne Griffiths starting at 6 p.m. at Bangor Methodist Church, 193 Union St.

