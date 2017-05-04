Bangor women’s roller derby league hosts season opener

Saturday, May 27, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 207-659-3383; centralmainederby.com
Join the skaters of Central Maine Derby for some hard-hitting roller derby action in our 2017 spring season opener, as our Northwood Knockouts take on our neighbors from Northern Maine, Aroostook Roller Derby’s BiohazARDs!
If you haven’t seen modern day roller derby, you’re missing out! The game has evolved from kitschy 70s TV into a fast-paced, full-contact sport on eight wheels. The skaters train like athletes, the hits are hard, the action is real, and nothing is scripted or pre-planned!
Tickets are less than you’d pay for a movie, and you’ll get over an hour of full-contact, action-packed sports! This is a great event for a family outing – kids 12 and under are free and the games are always family-friendly. Sports enthusiasts (hockey and football fans especially) will appreciate the full-contact and strategy. All fans are welcome to meet our skaters after the game and get autographs or take photos – what other sporting event offers that? Make sure to join Central Maine Derby for their first home bout of the season as they introduce you to the sport of roller derby!
EVENT INFORMATION
Saturday, May 27th, 2017 – Doors: 2 PM, first whistle: 3 PM
Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main Street, Bangor
Tickets: $10 presale, $12 at the door, free for kids 12 and under, free for military, veterans, first responders, and seniors at the door (with ID)
Advance tickets available soon from your favorite CMD member, the Cross Insurance Center Box Office, or via Ticketmaster.
For more information, find us on Facebook or visit www.centralmainederby.com
