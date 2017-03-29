Bangor Winter Farmers Market

By fireflymaine
Posted March 29, 2017, at 11:17 a.m.

Sunday, April 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bangor Winter Farmers Market~Seadog Brewery, 26 Front St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: bangorfarmersmarket.org

Sunday, April 2nd is our LAST indoor winter market at Sea Dog Brewing Company Bangor, 11am-1pm!! Our next market will be April 30th, back outside on Harlow St across from the Library and our summer hours of 11am~2pm!!

Come see all you can add to your dinner table from your Maine farmers thru out April!!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  2. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  3. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  4. Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town
  5. Canadian woman drives into logging truck in BridgewaterCanadian woman drives into logging truck in Bridgewater

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs