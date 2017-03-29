Sunday, April 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bangor Winter Farmers Market~Seadog Brewery, 26 Front St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: bangorfarmersmarket.org
Sunday, April 2nd is our LAST indoor winter market at Sea Dog Brewing Company Bangor, 11am-1pm!! Our next market will be April 30th, back outside on Harlow St across from the Library and our summer hours of 11am~2pm!!
Come see all you can add to your dinner table from your Maine farmers thru out April!!
