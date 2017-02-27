Bangor Winter Farmers Market

By fireflymaine
Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 6:02 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bangor Winter Farmers Market~Seadog Brewery, 26 Front St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: bangorfarmersmarket.org

Sunday, March 5th and every 1st and 3rd Sunday thru April is the Bangor Winter Farmers Market at the Seadog Brewery 11am~1pm

Fill your table with Maine grown delights!

Meats, vegetables, cheeses, yogurt, milk, butter, baked goodies, breads, tea, apples and blueberries, cider and MORE!!

Come early for your fresh cut sprouts and greens!!

