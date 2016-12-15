Bangor Winter Farmers Market

By fireflymaine
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 10:27 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bangor Winter Farmers Market, 26 Front St, Bangor , Maine

For more information: bangorfarmersmarket.org

Come shop for your holiday table with Maine grown and raised items!

Story continues below advertisement.

We will have beautiful potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, squash, greens and more varieties of vegetables, meats, cheeses, apples, blueberries, breads, pastries, teas….

You will find us at the Seadog Brewing Company, 26 Front St every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 11am~1pm (except New Years Day) which means THIS Sunday, December 18th~

See you at Market!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Beardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education teamBeardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education team
  2. Ayla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceasedAyla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceased
  3. Hollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on itHollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on it
  4. Attorney general clears Madawaska police of wrongdoing in gun saleAttorney general clears Madawaska police of wrongdoing in gun sale
  5. Alan Thicke, ‘Growing Pains’ actor, father of singer Robin Thicke, dies at 69Alan Thicke, ‘Growing Pains’ actor, father of singer Robin Thicke, dies at 69

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Maine Focus