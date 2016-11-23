Bangor Wedding Show

By Kathy Hardy
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 9:29 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-989-5631; z1073.com/events-bangor/bangor-wedding-show-4/29-january-2017-cross-insurance-center/

Plan the wedding of your dreams at the Bangor Wedding Show, January 29th at the Cross Insurance Center Ballroom.

The Bangor Wedding Show is the official show of the Maine Wedding Association! Chat with industry professionals, enjoy exhibitor discounts then taste, touch & feel your way to the wedding of your dreams. Here’s your opportunity to get tips and insights from dozens of wedding experts.

*VIP Session from 10am-3pm (tickets limited) – $25 Includes:

-Early admission

-Swag bag for all VIP Session brides

-Exclusive VIP Runway Fashion Show at 10:30am

-Light brunch style appetizers

-Admission to the Runway Fashion Show at 3pm

*Standard Session from 12n-3pm – $10 Includes:

-Swag bag to first 200 brides in standard session

-Admission to the Runway Fashion Show at 3pm

