Bangor vigil held for Medicare for All

Rick Tardiff
By Ilze Petersons,
Posted June 28, 2017, at 8:36 a.m.

The day after Senator Collins said she could not support the Republican health plan, Mainers gathered in front of the Federal Building in Bangor to thank her and Senator King for refusing to support the bill which would have meant 22 million Americans would lose their health care. They held signs thanking the senators but also urging them to work for Medicare for All. Participants said that as long as health care is a for-profit venture, instead of focused on people’s needs, there will be problems.

