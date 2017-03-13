Bangor Toastmasters speech contest

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Beal College, 99 Farm Road, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-270-1744
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Toastmasters will hold the Club Level International Speech and Table Topics Contests 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Beal College, 99 Farm Road.
The Bangor Club is more than 65 years old, and continues to offers a structured learning experience for speech and leadership skills development.
As contestants win, they move on from the club, through area, division and districts level and finally compete in the contest held at the Toastmasters International Convention, this year is Aug. 23-27, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Semifinalists compete for the World Champion of Public Speaking recognition. International Speeches are 5-7 minutes long on subjects participants choose. Table Topic Speeches are 1-2 minutes long.
The public is invited to come watch the club-level contest. Area level will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Green Gem, 900 State St.
For information, visit Bangor Toastmasters Facebook page or call 270-1744.
