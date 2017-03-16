Bangor Toastmasters Speech Contest

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Toastmasters, Beal College, 99 Farm Rd, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 270-1744; bangor.toastmastersclubs.org/
Bangor Toastmasters will hold the Club Level International Speech and Table Topics Contests on March 22 at Beal College, 99 Farm Road, Bangor. From 6:30 to 8:00 PM. The Bangor Toastmasters Club will host this annual event at Beal College, 99 Farm Street, Bangor. The Bangor Club is over 65 years old, and continues to offers a structured learning experience for speech and leadership skills development.
As contestants win, they move on from the club, through area, division and districts level and finally compete in the contest held at the Toastmasters International Convention, which this year will be in Vancouver, BC, Canada from August 23 – 27. Semifinalists compete for the World Champion of Public Speaking recognition. International Speeches are from 5 to7 minutes long on subjects participants choose. Table Topic Speeches are 1 to 2 minutes in length.
Please be our guest to hear the contestants talk the talk on Wednesday, March 22 at Beal College for the club level contest. Our area-level contest is being held at the Green Gem, 900 State Street, Bangor on Saturday, April 22 from 3:30 – 6:30 PM. For more information visit their Facebook page or call (207) 270-1744.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →