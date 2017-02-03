Bangor Symphony Concert Features Acclaimed Pianist Playing Chopin

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Rd, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-1755; bangorsymphony.org/show/scheherazade/

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Mozart, Chopin, and Rimsky-Korsakov on Sunday, February 12, 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. The program is anchored by Rimsky-Korsakov’s epic orchestral work Scheherazade, inspired by the Arabian folktales of One Thousand and One Nights. Sergei Babayan, recently hailed in the New York Times for his “consummate technique and insight,” performs Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor to close the first half of the program. BSO Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman will lead the orchestra.

Sergei Babayan brings a deep understanding to a stylistically diverse repertoire, which includes a performance history of 54 concertos. Le Figaro has praised his “unequaled touch, perfectly harmonious phrasing and breathtaking virtuosity.” In the spring of 2016, Mr. Babayan’s recording of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with the Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev was released on the Mariinsky label to great acclaim. Born in Armenia into a musical family, Babayan began his studies there and continued at the Moscow Conservatory. Following his first trip outside of the USSR in 1989, he won consecutive first prizes in several major international competitions.

Tickets to the BSO concert on February 12 at 3 p.m. can be purchased online at bangorsymphony.org and by phone at 1-800-622-TIXX. Tickets range from $19 to $49 including all fees, with student tickets available for $14. The UBS Pre-Concert Talk will be held at 2 p.m. and features Mr. Babayan in conversation with Maestro Richman. This concert is sponsored by Husson University.

