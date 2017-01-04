Bangor Singles Club dance schedule for January

Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 1:18 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Eagles Club, 22 Atlantic Ave., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — Bangor Singles Club dances, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays, at Brewer Eagles Club, 22 Atlantic Ave. Bands are: Allison Ames, Jan. 6; Bushwhack, Jan. 13; Mainely Country, Jan. 20; and Midnight Rose, Jan. 27. For information, call Marilyn at 827-5751.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel poolQuick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel pool
  2. Portland is building lots of housing, just not the right kindPortland is building lots of housing, just not the right kind
  3. Trump committee invites Madawaska band to inaugurationTrump committee invites Madawaska band to inauguration
  4. Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with macheteBelfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete
  5. LePage increases pressure for school consolidationLePage increases pressure for school consolidation

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living