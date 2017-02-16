Bangor Savings Bank to invest in new state-of-the-art branch in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Bangor Savings Bank will begin renovation and construction this spring on a building at 79 Central St. to create a new bank branch for the community.

The new Bangor Savings branch will replace the current branch at 96 Central St., and address an ongoing need for more space, better technology and a more convenient drive-up window for customers. Millinocket is the bank’s second most-northern location in the state, with the town’s first branch opening in the early 1980s, according to a bank press release.

Bangor Savings has opened new branches in several cities and towns recently, with a focus on providing all customers with the best banking services, and giving employees the best environment in which to work.

“We’re pleased to continue our investment in Millinocket, one of the most beautiful areas of the state,” said Bangor Savings President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice, in the bank press release. “We are proud to have many loyal customers in this region, some who have banked with us for many years, and we look forward to serving them at our new branch.”

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →