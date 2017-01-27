Bangor Savings Bank Donates $30,000 to DECH Campaign

DECH CEO, Dennis Welsh, is pictured in front of the ED construction site with Lisa Seeley, the Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of Bangor Savings Bank’s Machias and Jonesport branches, as she presents him with $30,000 for the Emergency Department expansion on behalf of Bangor Savings Bank.
Julie Hixson | BDN
By Julie Hixson, Down East Community Hospital
Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 1:32 p.m.

Machias – Lisa Seeley, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of Bangor Savings Bank’s Machias and Jonesport offices, presents DECH CEO, Dennis Welsh with a $30,000 donation for the Emergency Department expansion project.

“It is a great pleasure for Bangor Savings Bank to contribute $30,000 to Down East Community Hospital’s important capital campaign to expand and renovate the Emergency Department. We know how important these necessary improvements will be to the families and individuals who will need critical services for years to come,” stated Carol Colson, SVP, Director of Marketing and Community Relations of Bangor Savings Bank

“There have been a multitude of community minded people and business who have made huge commitments to this project and, each time it happens, we are overwhelmed with gratitude. Bangor Savings Bank has become a part of a project that will improve the health care of the people of Washington County for years to come and we thank them for it,” stated DECH CEO, Dennis Welsh.

