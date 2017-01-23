Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner Jan. 27

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards dinner beginning with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Cross Insurance Center Ballroom, 515 Main St.

After the reception at 5 p.m., a dinner and program emceed by Ric Tyler at 6:30 p.m., and desserts and dancing at 8:30 p.m. with entertainment by Maine Street R&B Revue.

Prices are $75 for single guest, $750 for table of 10, and $1,000 for a corporate sponsorship. Call 947-0307.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →