Bangor Public Library panel on avoiding fake news

BANGOR — A lecture and panel discussion on finding reliable news sources and avoiding fake news will be held at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St.

Guest speakers will be Joshua Rouiland, Ph.D., assistant professor and CLAS-Honors preceptor of journalism; Joyce Murdoch, managing editor at Bangor Daily News; Angel Matson, assignment editor at WABI-TV; and Clare Davitt, reference librarian at Bangor Public Library.

For information, call the library at 947-8336 or email info@bangorpubliclibrary.org

