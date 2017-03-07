Community

Bangor Public Library panel on avoiding fake news

Posted March 07, 2017, at 10:12 a.m.

BANGOR — A lecture and panel discussion on finding reliable news sources and avoiding fake news will be held at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St.

Guest speakers will be Joshua Rouiland, Ph.D., assistant professor and CLAS-Honors preceptor of journalism; Joyce Murdoch, managing editor at Bangor Daily News; Angel Matson, assignment editor at WABI-TV; and Clare Davitt, reference librarian at Bangor Public Library.

For information, call the library at 947-8336 or email info@bangorpubliclibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  4. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend
  5. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs