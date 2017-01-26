Bangor Public Library hosts Smithsonian exhibit: “Exploring Human Origins”

BANGOR— Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? A national traveling exhibition exploring the complex field of human evolution research, event programming will start March 7th and the exhibit will be on display at Bangor Public Library from April 4th-27th.

Through panels, interactive kiosks, hands-on displays and videos, Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? invites audiences to explore milestones in the evolutionary journey of becoming human — from walking upright, creating technology and eating new foods, to brain enlargement and the development of symbolic language and complex societies — advancements that define the unique position of humans in the history of life.

Based on the Smithsonian’s What Does It Mean to Be Human? permanent exhibition hall at the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH), Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? seeks to shed light on what we know about human origins and how we know it. The exhibition welcomes different cultural perspectives on evolution and seeks to foster positive dialogue and a respectful exploration of the science.

“The topic of human evolution can be controversial, and we are proud that Bangor Public Library can help encourage a constructive, informative discussion on the subject,” said Barbara A. McDade, Library Director. “We encourage people of all beliefs to explore the exhibition, as it delves into human origins in a way that is understandable, fulfilling, captivating and relevant.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of free library programs, including presentations by Smithsonian scientists.

Exploring Human Origins: What Does It Mean to Be Human? was organized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in collaboration with the American Library Association. This project was made possible through the support of a grant from the John Templeton Foundation and support from the Peter Buck Human Origins Fund.

Bangor Public Library is located at 145 Harlow St, Bangor. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, Mon-Thurs 10am- 8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun-Closed. For information and a schedule of events go to www.bangorpubliclibary.org or contact (207) 947-8336, info@bangorpubliclibrary.org

