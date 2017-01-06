Bangor Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

The Bangor School Department Pre-kindergarten and Kindergarten registration will be held on the dates listed at the following locations:

Monday, February 6, 2017, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Downeast School – 100 Moosehead Boulevard – 941-6240

Fourteenth Street School – 224 Fourteenth Street – 941-6350

Fruit Street School – 175 Fruit Street – 941-6270

Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln School – 45 Forest Avenue – 941-6280

Vine Street School – 66 Vine Street – 941-6300

Please register your child at the school that he/she will attend.

The Pre-kindergarten program (half day four-year-old program) is for children 4 years old on or before October 15, 2017. Enrollment will be limited. Students will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The Pre-K program will be strongly oriented toward building literacy skills and promoting positive social interaction in a classroom setting.

Kindergarten is for children 5 years old on or before October 15, 2017.

Please bring the child’s original birth certificate, immunization record, and two proofs of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, tax bill, etc.) with you on February 6 or February 7, 2017. Children should NOT accompany their parents at the time of registration. Student orientation will be held on another date. If you are unable to register on the date listed, please contact the school where your child will be attending by February 7th.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →