Bangor physical therapy clinic expands into Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab, Inc., which has been located in the Crosby House at 277 State St. in Bangor for the last two years, recently opened a second location in the Twin City Plaza of Brewer.

The Brewer address also is 277 State St.

Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab provides awareness, education, opportunities and support to the general public resulting in the acquisition of healthy lifestyle habits without injuries. Treatment covers a wide range of injuries and conditions from infancy to geriatrics.

Injuries are assessed through symptoms, body mechanics, and posture. Pain-reducing steps are initiated through a variety of individualized methods such as ice, heat, ultrasound, electrical stimulation and manual therapy. Instruction and training of stretching, strengthening, stabilization and coordination exercises helps to get you back to the activities you do as well as create healthy habits for life.

Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab is owned and operated by Dr. Bradley Libby, PT, DPT. Dr. Libby is a native of the area as he is a 2007 graduate of Brewer High School. He earned his doctor of physical therapy from Husson University. Libby was a three-sport athlete in high school and went on to play four years of basketball at Husson University.

When not working with patients he is busying working with student-athletes as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Husson University, a post that he has held for the last 5 years. No stranger to injury himself, he is passionate about the field of physical therapy and takes pride in helping his patients.

Dr. Libby said, “Brewer is where I grew up and the community is very near and dear to my heart. Being able to serve the community in Bangor the last couple years I wanted to expand to make it more convenient for those in the outlining Brewer community.”

Both locations are staffed by professionals who are rehabilitation specialists well trained in evaluation and treatment of the musculoskeletal system. Joining Dr. Libby at Performance Physical Therapy is Dr. Jesse Jandreau, Tricia-Fae Thompson, PTA, and Jennifer Sullivan, PTA, LMT.

Dr. Libby states “The staff at Performance provides quality care with individualized treatments based on the needs of the patient. I am lucky to have such a caring staff that put the needs and interests of the patients first.”

Performance Physical Therapy accepts referrals from physicians as well as self-referred patients and offers free consultations. Maine is a direct access state, meaning that an individual can call the office and refer themselves to physical therapy without the need for a doctors referral. Performance accepts all major insurances including Medicare and MaineCare.

Office hours in both locations are Monday through Friday 7:00 am – 6:30 pm. Other appointment times may be available for individuals with conflicting schedules.

Dr. Libby would like to invite the public to an Open House of the new Brewer facility and to meet the staff on February 9, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. For more information visit their website at www.performancephysicaltherapy.org, like them on Facebook, or call for an appointment. Contact Information: Brewer: 277 state Street, Twin City Plaza phone (207)922-4900 and fax (207)922-4901. Bangor: 277 State Street, STE 1B phone (207)922-4000 and fax (207)922-4000.

