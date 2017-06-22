Bangor Parks and Recreation announces summer events

Pools Opening: The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is happy to announce that the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center and Dakin Pool are slated to open for the season on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. (Date subject to change) For more information and to see a complete schedule, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com.

Mountain Bike Camp at Essex Woods: The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Mountain Bike Camp for children in grades 1-6 where they will learn fundamental riding skills, safety and bike maintenance. The overall goal of the camp is to get kids outside and biking and enjoying the local trails. The camp will be held June 26 – 30 at Essex St. Woods trails on Watchmaker St. Grades 1-3 will be held 8:00 – 9:45 a.m., and grades 4-6 will meet 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The fee for the camp is $40 for Bangor residents and $50 for non-residents and must provide their own bike. For more information or to register, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call the office with questions at 992-4490.

Touch-A-Truck: The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a Touch-A-Truck on Thursday, June 28 from 9:00 am – 12 noon on the Waterfront. Big trucks, little trucks, fire trucks and so much more. This is a free event for all ages. Please go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call the office at 992-4490 for more information.

Aqua Zumba: The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Aqua Zumba Class this summer at the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center on Monday and Wednesday evenings from July 10 – August 16. Classes are from 5:00 – 5:50 p.m. The fee for the summer is $50 for Bangor Residents and $55 for non-residents. If space allows, daily fee would be $5. For more information or to register, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call the office with questions at 992-4490.

Funtown/Splashtown and Aquaboggan Discount Tickets: The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering discount tickets for Funtown/Splashtown and Aquaboggan once again this year. Funtown/Splashtown tickets are the Big Combo Pass and are $30, which is a $9 savings per ticket. Aquaboggan General Admission Pass is $15 and is a savings of $5 per ticket. These can be purchased at the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department at 647 Main St. For more information, please call the office at 992-4490.

