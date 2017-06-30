Bangor native Ryan Moore accepts appointment to West Point

BANGOR, Maine — Ryan James Moore, a June 4 graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H., and a native of Bangor, was nominated by United States Senators Angus King and Susan Collins and has accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy in New York.

Moore attended Bangor public schools prior to his admission to Phillips Exeter Academy ,where he earned varsity letters in ice hockey and baseball. Moore was a captain and a member of a Selects Hockey Academy teams which captured a Tier I New England Hockey Championship and advanced to USA Hockey’s National Championship in Buffalo, N.Y.

He was a member of Bangor All Star baseball teams from 2007 through 2013 which advanced to the Senior League World Series, Junior League Regional and Little League Regional tournaments.

Moore will report to West Point on July 3 and had previously experienced life at West Point as a participant in the military academy’s Summer Leadership Experience, a highly competitive program during which attendees live in the cadet barracks, eat in the cadet mess, and participate in academic, leadership, athletic, and military workshops.

The one-week seminars are designed to help juniors with their college-selection process, while giving them an idea of the importance of leadership and sound decision-making in their education, careers, and lives, in general. Ryan participated in virtual-reality war simulation, military and physical fitness training as well as workshops.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federally funded undergraduate college located 50 miles north of New York City. A pre-eminent leader-development institution, West Point was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering. Since then, West Point has grown in size and stature, but remains committed to the task of producing commissioned leaders of character for America’s Army. More than 13,000 seniors nationwide participated in the 2017 application process for admission to West Point, which offers outstanding high school seniors the opportunity to become officers-in-training who are referred to as “cadets.” As all cadets are commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army upon graduation, military and leadership education is provided along with academic instruction.

