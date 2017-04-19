Bangor Monster Jam® Tickets On-Sale Now

Feld Entertainment Inc. announced that tickets for Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline charged, action-packed motorsports experience delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement, are on-sale for Speedway 95. Tickets for Monster Jam are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at $20. Kids’ tickets are $10. Tickets are also available at MonsterJam.com, The Speedway 95 box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

Monster Jam will be performing at the Speedway 95 on:

Friday June 2nd: 7 p.m.

Saturday June 3rd: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Sunday June 4th: 1 p.m. (Pit Party 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

In 2017 Monster Jam will bring more unbelievable thrills to fans by challenging the most renowned Monster Jam competitors in its 25-year history. Only those Monster Jam athletes highly proficient in scaling their extraordinary driving skills will push the limits and optimize all types of racing and obstacle courses in select venues across the country.

The event will feature 8 competitors vying to be the Bangor champion including:

• Grave Digger, driven by Randy Brown

• Northern Nightmare, driven by Cam McQueen

• MM Dalmatian, driven by Cynthia Gauthier

• Dragon, driven by Jon Zimmer

• Razin Kane, driven by Buddy Tomkins

• Jester, driven by Matt Pagliarulo

• Stringer, driven by Zane Rettew

• Master of Disaster, driven by Paul Strong

Monster Jam competitors are trained at Monster Jam University in mastering the skills of driving Monster Jam trucks. Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to 125 to 130 feet (a distance greater than 14 cars side by side) and up to 35 feet in the air.

The Party in the Pits on Saturday June 3rd and Sunday 4th from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. gives fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers.

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log onto www.MonsterJam.com or follow us via our social channels below:

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/MonsterJam

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/MonsterJam

• Instagram: www.instagram.com/MonsterJamLive

• YouTube: www.youtube.com/MonsterJamLive

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →