Bangor Land Trust to hold 16th annual meeting

BANGOR, Maine — The 16th annual meeting of Bangor Land Trust will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, at Dysart’s Broadway Restaurant, 1110 Broadway.

Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m.; a short business meeting at 7 p.m.; and guest speaker Doug Hitchcox on “What Makes Penjajawoc Marsh So Special?” at 7:30 p.m., followed by discussion.

New members and membership renewals will be accepted at the door. Annual dues $35. RSVP for the meeting by Tuesday, Feb. 21, by calling 942-1010 or emailing info@bangorlandtrust.org .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →