Bangor – Indoor Yard & Bake Sale – Saturday, May 13, 2017

By lryder
Posted April 27, 2017, at 8:21 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, Corner of Hammond and 28 High Street, Bangor, Maine

Hammond Street Congregational Church Annual Indoor Yard & Bake Sale, Saturday, May 13 from 8 – 1:00. Members and friends have cleaned out their closets, cupboards, and bookshelves to offer a great selection of treasures. And, if you have a sweet tooth, or not so sweet tooth, come check out the bake sale. Baked beans, bars, cookies, and sandwiches. You’ll find us on the corner of Hammond and High Streets.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI convictionMaine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI conviction
  2. Maine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders reviewMaine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders review
  3. FairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communitiesFairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communities
  4. Falmouth doctor sentenced for illegal drug distributionFalmouth doctor sentenced for illegal drug distribution
  5. Maine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in BrunswickMaine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in Brunswick

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs