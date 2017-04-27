Bangor – Indoor Yard & Bake Sale – Saturday, May 13, 2017

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, Corner of Hammond and 28 High Street, Bangor, Maine
Hammond Street Congregational Church Annual Indoor Yard & Bake Sale, Saturday, May 13 from 8 – 1:00. Members and friends have cleaned out their closets, cupboards, and bookshelves to offer a great selection of treasures. And, if you have a sweet tooth, or not so sweet tooth, come check out the bake sale. Baked beans, bars, cookies, and sandwiches. You’ll find us on the corner of Hammond and High Streets.
