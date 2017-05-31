Outdoors

Bangor Holden KOA Grand Opening

By Sally Waterhouse
Posted May 31, 2017, at 8:31 a.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bangor Holden KOA, 602 Main Road, Holden, Maine

For more information: 207-843-6011

June 10, 10 AM to 2 PM we will hold our opening day festivities. Come and tour our new accommodations for this year including our ‘glamping dome’. Bring the kids and they can bounce on the jump pad play in the Gaga pit, make a craft and get a free slushee and popcorn. Enter to win a free weekend in our glamping dome. Bangor Holden KOA at 602 Main Road, Holden 04429.

