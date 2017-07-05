BANGOR HISTORICAL SOCIETY AWARDED HISTORICAL COLLECTIONS GRANT

The Bangor Historical Society (BHS) recently received funding from the Historical Records Collections Program, funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Program, to assist with the first phase of the 153-year-old organization’s “Civil War Collections Care Stewardship Project”.

“The Collections Care Stewardship Project is at the foundation of our mission to preserve, protect and share Bangor’s history,” BHS Executive Director Melissa Gerety said. “The items in our collections have been gathered during our 153 years—some of those earliest items are in need of updated preservation care and this award will help us in that process.”

Phase 1 of the project seeks to better organize and protect documents and photographs as well as creating up to date finding guides. Phase 2 will focus on digitizing those items and increasing accessibility to them.

The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864. The BHS is based in the historic Thomas A. Hill House at on the corner of Union and High Streets in Bangor. It houses one of the nation’s largest Civil War collections, a number of items from Bangor businesses and families as well as an extensive photo collection. The BHS offers a number of walking tours telling the tales of Bangor and its people as well as other programming and special events. The Bangor Historical Society and Thomas A. Hill House Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 942-1900 or visit http://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

