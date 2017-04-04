Bangor High School Students Sweep Maine State Science Fair

Bangor High School students earned first place in seven of the ten categories in which they competed at the 71st Annual Maine State Science Fair held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Colby College.

The Maine State Science Fair, sponsored by the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA) and The Jackson Laboratory, is “an opportunity for Maine high school students to present their original research to a statewide audience of their peers and judges including scientists, engineers, mathematicians, teachers, and other STEM professional,” according to the MMSA. The competition is open to all students in Grades 9-12 in Maine. Over 200 students from 26 Maine schools competed.

First place winners included Amara Ifeji ‘20 in Animal Sciences, Noah Robinson ’19 in Behavioral and Social Sciences: Cognitive Psychology, Sydney McDonald ‘17 in Biological Sciences and Engineering, Lily Waddell ‘18 in Biomedical and Health Sciences, Tyler Delargy ‘19 in Earth and Environmental Sciences: Energy, Climate, Weather, Mei Tian ‘18 in Earth and Environmental Sciences: Water, and Elyse Daub ‘18 in Plant Sciences.

BHS students swept two categories, earning first, second, and third place in Earth and Environmental Sciences: Energy, Climate, Weather and Earth and Environmental Sciences: Water.

McDonald and Waddell earned 2nd and 3rd Grand Prize and will represent Maine at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles in May.

BHS students Mei Tian, David Rubin, Elise Daub, and Spencer Campbell were awarded four of the 12 full-tuition scholarships given by the University of Maine. Gina Vo earned one of two $25,000 scholarships to College of the Atlantic, and Gina Vo and Isaac Sewell were awarded $4,000 Presidential Scholarships to the University of Southern Maine.

“The results of the Maine State Science Fair provided a glimpse into the value of active evidenced based inquiry learning in STEM,” said BHS Science Department Chair Cary James. “Bangor students were present in record numbers with dozens of quality projects. Their performance was truly remarkable!”

Following is a list of all BHS students earning awards:

Omar Alsamsam and Hassan Qureshi: 3rd Award Earth and Environmental Sciences: Water

David Brown, Anthony Caccese, and Jesse Karnes: Ricoh Sustainable Development Award; 3rd Award Computer Sciences

Spencer Campbell: University of Maine Scholarship; 2nd Award Computer Sciences

John Connors and Jordyn Miller: The Jackson Laboratory Future Innovator Award

Elyse Daub: University of Maine Scholarship; GENIUS Olympiad Award; 1st Award Plant Sciences

Tyler Delargy: 1st Award Earth and Environmental Sciences: Energy, Climate, Weather

Cam Doughty and Hannah Dunn: American Meteorological Society Award

Colby Grimble, Spencer Krebs, and Aiden McDonough: Society for Science and the Public Award for Community Innovation

Amara Ifeji: 1st Award Animal Sciences

Alexander Inman: U.S. Air Force Award

Dwight Knightly: GENIUS Olympiad Award; 3rd Award Earth and Environmental Sciences: Energy, Climate, Weather

William Lehan and Alex Saros: U.S. Metric Association

Sarah Marcotte: Association for Women Geoscientists Award

Sydney McDonald: 2nd Grand Prize; 1st Award Biological Sciences and Engineering

Marina Mohawass: ASM Materials Education Association Award; 2nd Award Chemistry and Materials

Naomi Moynihan: 2nd Award Earth and Environmental Sciences: Water

Emma Payne: ASM Materials Education Association Award; 3rd Award Chemistry and Materials

Jack Prior: Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Award

Noah Robinson: American Psychological Association Award; 1st Award Behavioral and Social Sciences: Cognitive Psychology

David Rubin: University of Maine Scholarship; NOAA Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award; 2nd Award Earth and Environmental Sciences: Energy, Climate, Weather

Isaac Sewell: University of Southern Maine Scholarship

Ban Shoukeir: Yale Science and Engineering Association Award

Mei Tian: University of Maine Scholarship; Stockholm Junior Water Prize; 1st Award Earth and Environmental Sciences: Water

Gina Vo: College of the Atlantic Scholarship; University of Southern Maine Scholarship; Ricoh Sustainable Development Award

Lily Waddell: 3rd Grand Award; 1st Award Biomedical and Health Sciences

Lauren Wallace: Association for Women Geoscientists Award

