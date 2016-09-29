Bangor Health and Community Services will host Meet a Farmer Day on Sept. 30

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 11:16 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: WIC offices, 103 Texas Ave., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 992-4565

BANGOR —  The City of Bangor Health and Community Services department will host Meet a Farmer Day 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the WIC offices, 103 Texas Ave. The participating farmer from Rollins Orchards will have a number of items available for purchase, including a good assortment of apples and fall vegetables, cider, milk, meat, eggs and maple syrup.

Those currently enrolled in the Women, Infant and Children program may use their WIC vouchers to pay for items. The farmer also accepts cash, check, credit and debit cards for those who do not participate in the supplemental nutrition program. The Hammond Street route on the Community Connector, with stops every half-hour, can bring those who wish to attend the event.

For information, contact Amanda Junkins, WIC nutritionist, at 992-4565 or by amanda.junkins@bangormaine.gov.

