Outdoors

Bangor Gun Show

By Shannon Richard
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 8:06 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Anah Shrine, 1404 Broadway , Bangor, Maine

For more information: Call Charlie Rumsey at 207-941-8575; conservationassociation.org/bangor-gun-show/

Welcome to the 39th Annual Bangor Gun Show. The Bangor Gun Show is hosted annually by the PCCA.

Story continues below advertisement.

PLEASE NOTE: WE HAVE MOVED!! This year’s show will be at the Anah Shrine. 1404 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401

Come and visit us and see all the great vendors.

Ticket Prices

General Admission $8.00

Children under 12 Free with Adult

NRA Members $7.00

*Join the NRA at the gun show and get in FREE.

Law Enforcement Officers $7.00 with Law Enforcement or Military ID

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-oldPolice send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old
  2. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  3. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  4. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face
  5. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Outdoors