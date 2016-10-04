Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Anah Shrine, 1404 Broadway , Bangor, Maine For more information: Call Charlie Rumsey at 207-941-8575; conservationassociation.org/bangor-gun-show/

Welcome to the 39th Annual Bangor Gun Show. The Bangor Gun Show is hosted annually by the PCCA.

Story continues below advertisement.

PLEASE NOTE: WE HAVE MOVED!! This year’s show will be at the Anah Shrine. 1404 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401

Come and visit us and see all the great vendors.

Ticket Prices

General Admission $8.00

Children under 12 Free with Adult

NRA Members $7.00

*Join the NRA at the gun show and get in FREE.

Law Enforcement Officers $7.00 with Law Enforcement or Military ID

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →