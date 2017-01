Bangor Firefighters fifth annual Chili and Chowder Cook Off in March

Saturday, March 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hollywood Casino Hotel, 500 Main St., Bangor, Maine For more information: Chili and Chowder Cook Off on Facebook

BANGOR — Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 fifth annual Chili and Chowder Cook Off, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway Bangor, Lancaster Ballroom, 500 Main St., to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association of Maine. Tickets $10. Cash bar.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →