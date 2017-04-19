BANGOR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION RECEIVES DIAMOND AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING MARKETING, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ACHIEVEMENTS

BANGOR, MAINE – April 19, 2017 – Bangor Federal Credit Union was recently honored with a Diamond Award, which recognizes outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The award was presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Bangor Federal Credit Union won the One-Time Event category for its entry, entitled ‘Grand Opening Venture Way’. In June of 2016, the Credit Union’s third full-service location opened on Venture Way in Bangor, which replaced the former Hammond Street drive-thru facility. The six-week long Grand Opening event began on July 13, 2016 with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce, a lunch BBQ for members, and an evening celebration with FUSION:Bangor. During the following five weeks, Bangor Federal celebrated its members and the communities it serves with weekly themes including Kid’s Week, Charity Week, Senior Week, and finally Maine Week, which concluded the festivities with daily giveaways and a live radio remote with Z107.3. In addition to these free events for the community, Bangor Federal also offered a variety of special promotions for new and current members.

“The credit union industry has no shortage of marketing and business development talent, but, as the name of the prize suggests, these professionals shine the brightest,” said Amber Scott, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council’s Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing & Communications at 1st Mid-America CU. “Bold, inventive and fearless in the face of uncertainty, the 2017 Diamond Award winners inspire us to aim higher and try new approaches.” Award winners were recognized at the council’s 24th annual conference held March 29-April 1 in San Antonio, Texas.

Bangor Federal celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016. In 1956, Bangor Federal began as a ministry of St. John’s Catholic Church that provided financial assistance to church members. The credit union opened membership to all Bangor residents in 1972. The first branch opened on Harlow Street in 1974. Although that location has since closed, the credit union now has three branches that serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Hancock, Waldo, and Penobscot counties.

For more information about Bangor Federal Credit Union, please visit www.bangorfederal.com.

# # #

Bangor Federal Credit Union

Bangor Federal Credit Union is a thriving financial institution serving Penobscot, Waldo, and Hancock counties with three locations in Bangor and Brewer. While much has changed in the last 60 years, the original mission of the credit union has remained the same – to provide a professional, friendly, personalized, and competitive resource for financial services.

CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council

The CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council is a member-led community of marketing and business development professionals dedicated to providing relevant resources and tools essential for success to its members. The CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council is one of six CUNA Councils, a network of more than 6,800 credit union professionals. For more information, visit www.cunacouncils.org.

Pulse Marketing Agency

Pulse Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Bangor, serving clients throughout New England. Since 2014 Pulse has been Bangor Federal Credit Union’s marketing agency. To learn more about Pulse and its marketing services, visit www.pulsemarketingagency.com.

