Bangor Farmers Market

Posted April 24, 2017, at 5:57 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bangor Farmers Market, Harlow St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: bangorfarmersmarket.org

The Bangor Farmers Market is back outside on Harlow St across from the library, THIS Sunday and every Sunday thru November!! 11am~2pm

We are thrilled to be back outside!! We have an exciting addition to the market, the YumBus food truck~ whipping up made to order crêpes with Maine ingredients and a farm to table growing menu thru the summer~

Come see us at market and find vegetables, milk, cheeses, apples, blueberries, bread, pastries, chicken, pork, beef, lamb, teas, flowers and seedlings!!

Rain or Shine!

