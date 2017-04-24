Sunday, April 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Bangor Farmers Market, Harlow St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: bangorfarmersmarket.org
The Bangor Farmers Market is back outside on Harlow St across from the library, THIS Sunday and every Sunday thru November!! 11am~2pm
We are thrilled to be back outside!! We have an exciting addition to the market, the YumBus food truck~ whipping up made to order crêpes with Maine ingredients and a farm to table growing menu thru the summer~
Come see us at market and find vegetables, milk, cheeses, apples, blueberries, bread, pastries, chicken, pork, beef, lamb, teas, flowers and seedlings!!
Rain or Shine!
