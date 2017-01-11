Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Elks Club Annual Early Bird Holiday Arts and Craft Fair, 180 Odlin Rd, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-946-7079; newenglandcraftfairs.com

Maine Made Crafts will host its Annual Early Bird Holiday Arts and Craft Fair with artists & crafters from Maine and New England Saturday & Sunday Nov 4 & 5 10-4 PM both days, at the Bangor Elks Club located at 180 Odlin RD. It’s the perfect time to start your holiday gift purchases from our talented artisans selling their one of a kind products. Give a gift with meaning, give a gift of quality, give a gift made in the USA at our craft show at the Bangor Elks Club, from food to knits to lamps and everything in between. For more information call Steven @ 207-946-7079 or STpromo37@aol.com Nov 4 and 5. Promoted by Maine Made Crafts www.newenglandcraftfairs.com

