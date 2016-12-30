Community

Bangor EcoHomes: Balancing Sustainability and Affordability

One of the EcoHomes
David Kelly
One of the EcoHomes
By Nancy Jacobson
Posted Dec. 30, 2016, at 3:02 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org

David & Suzanne Kelly will discuss the evolution of Bangor EcoHomes, a ‘greenpocket neighborhood’ of six nearly self sufficient single family homes (3 complete, with 3 left to build). From steam laundromat and brownfield site to permaculture gardens & super energy efficient houses, their site on Fern street has seen a radical transformation. They’ll discuss the complex balance between affordability, sustainability and performance in the design/build process. Plenty of time will be left to answer questions you might have about your own projects. This event is one of the monthly AMC sponsored events.

