Bangor EcoHomes: Balancing Sustainability and Affordability

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4924; amcmaine.org

David & Suzanne Kelly will discuss the evolution of Bangor EcoHomes, a ‘greenpocket neighborhood’ of six nearly self sufficient single family homes (3 complete, with 3 left to build). From steam laundromat and brownfield site to permaculture gardens & super energy efficient houses, their site on Fern street has seen a radical transformation. They’ll discuss the complex balance between affordability, sustainability and performance in the design/build process. Plenty of time will be left to answer questions you might have about your own projects. This event is one of the monthly AMC sponsored events.

