Bangor CSA Fair

By Greg Edwards
Posted March 03, 2017, at 1:22 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Sea Dog Brewing Company, 26 Front Street, Bangor, ME

For more information: 2076598925; bangorgreendrinks.org/2017/03/03/bangor-csa-fair/

Would you like to have your own share of fresh locally-grown produce provided on a regular basis for the entire growing season? What about supporting local farmers in the process? Join us for the annual Bangor CSA Fair at Sea Dog Brewing Company Bangor, where more than a dozen local farms will be sharing information, selling shares, and offering samples to get you excited for the growing season!

In addition to meeting farmers and buying shares, there will be live music from the Salt River Boys, samples of local produce, children’s activities in partnership with the Maine Science Festival, and a market basket raffle — so bring the whole family!

This event is sponsored by Bangor Greendrinks. For more information email BangorGreendrinks@gmail.com.

What is CSA?

Community-supported agriculture (CSA) is a model used by local farmers that guarantees a regular share of the harvest to members while ensuring that farms have the capital they need at the beginning of the season. Members purchase shares at the beginning of the year, and farmers then provide boxes of whatever happens to be in season on a regular (weekly or bi-weekly) schedule for the entire growing season. Different farmers offer different options, so come check them out at the Fair!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Information sought on missing Lincoln teenInformation sought on missing Lincoln teen
  2. The long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soonThe long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soon
  3. 12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year
  4. Seven arrested for cocaine, heroin in Rumford drug bust
  5. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs