Bangor Contradance

By Mary Anne Eason
Posted April 04, 2017, at 3:27 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079419727; bangorcontra.org

Contradance April 21 with music by Twisted Strings and John McIntire calling. Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park Street, downtown Bangor. Beginners’ session at 7:30 PM; dance at 8. All ages welcome; all dances taught. Admission $8. For more information: bangorcontra@gmail.com, 941-9727 or bangorcontra.org.

