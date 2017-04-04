Bangor Contradance

Friday, April 21, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 2079419727; bangorcontra.org
Contradance April 21 with music by Twisted Strings and John McIntire calling. Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park Street, downtown Bangor. Beginners’ session at 7:30 PM; dance at 8. All ages welcome; all dances taught. Admission $8. For more information: bangorcontra@gmail.com, 941-9727 or bangorcontra.org.
