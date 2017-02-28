Community

Bangor Contradance

By Mary Anne Eason
Posted Feb. 28, 2017, at 9:38 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2079419727; bangorcontra.org

Contradance March 17 with music by New York-based band Pitnacree and with John McIntire calling. Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park St., Bangor. Beginners’ session at 7:30, dance at 8pm. $8/person. For more info – 941-9727, bangorcontra.org or bangorcontra@gmail.com.

