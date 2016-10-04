Bangor Contradance

Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-941-9727; bangorcontra.org

Contradance October 21 with music by Velocipede and with John McIntire calling. Unitarian Universalist Church, 120 Park St., Bangor. Beginners’ session at 7:30, dance at 8pm. $8/person. For more info – 941-9727, bangorcontra.org or bangorcontra@gmail.com.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →