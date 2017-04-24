Bangor Community Theatre presents ‘Moliere’s The Imaginary Invalid’

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: The Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: bctimaginaryinvalid.bpt.me
Tickets are $12.00 for Adults and $10.00 for Children 12 & under/Seniors 62 & over and can be purchased at the door on performance dates at The Bangor Grange Hall at 1192 Ohio Street in Bangor or online at bctimaginaryinvalid.bpt.me
