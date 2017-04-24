Bangor Community Theatre presents Moilere’s Imaginary Invalid

By Heather Elkins
Posted April 24, 2017, at 9:56 a.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The Historic Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio Street, Bangor, ME

For more information: 2079447186; bctimaginaryinvalid.bpt.me

Argan, a terrible hypochondriac, is always seeking medical advice from any doctor or pharmacist, real or quack, that he can find. His bills are mounting and he has come up with a ridiculously tangled plan in an effort to solve his problems.

With a scheming wife, a saucy maid, mistaken identities, and faked deaths the hilarity is non-stop! You’re not going to want to miss ‘Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid’, Directed by Irene Dennis.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash
  2. Portland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveawayPortland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveaway
  3. March for Science draws hundreds across MaineMarch for Science draws hundreds across Maine
  4. Tipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 monthsTipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 months
  5. Runaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast policeRunaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast police

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs