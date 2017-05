The Bangor Community Chorus will present its 49th annual Spring concert, “Broadway Tonight! The Chorus will be performing at the First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. in Bangor, at 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 20th. Donations will be accepted at the door to offset concert expenses.

The program features songs from various Broadway musicals, such as The Music Man, The King and I, The Pajama Game, West Side Story, and more.

