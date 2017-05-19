BANGOR CITY COUNCIL PROCLAIMS JUNE 21, 2017 AS THE LONGEST DAY TO RAISE AWARENESS AND SUPPORT OF THOSE AFFECTED BY ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

The Bangor City Council will proclaim June 21, 2017 as The Longest Day and urge citizens to acknowledge and encourage all those around them who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bangor City Council Meeting

Bangor City Council

City Government Office

73 Harlow Street

Bangor, ME 04401

About The Longest Day

On June 21, 2017, people around the world, including 50 teams across Maine, will participate in The Longest Day®, a day about hope and dedicated to all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Whether it’s choosing a favorite activity, hosting an event or joining a team, participants will ignite a global conversation about Alzheimer’s disease, the brain and other dementias as part of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month® in June.

Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day®, symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Participants will do what they love – biking, hiking, playing bridge, swimming, knitting and more– to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer’s, or someone lost to this devastating disease. Together, participants will raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research programs.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or call 800.272.3900.

