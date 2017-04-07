Bangor Christian Schools Soccer Coach Aaron Wilcox Named National Soccer Coaches Association of America, National Soccer Coach of the Year

State Representative Roger Reed (R-Carmel) presents Coach Wilcox with a Legislative Sentiment
By Ed Ford
Posted April 07, 2017

Augusta – State Representative Roger Reed (R-Carmel) presented a Legislative Sentiment to Coach Wilcox recognizing his accomplishment as National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) National Coach of the Year for Private/Parochial Schools. Coach Wilcox traveled to Augusta with the 2016 Class D State Championship team to accept this recognition.

Coach Wilcox has also won 8 NSCAA State Coach of the Year Awards and 3 NSCAA Regional Coach of the Year Awards. Coach Wilcox has compiled a 249-75-10 over his 21 years as coach of the Patriots. The Patriots are the only boys soccer team to win 5 straight state titles and have played in 8 of the last 12 State Championships. The Bangor Christian Patriots soccer team have also won 5 Sportsmanship Awards since 2009.

