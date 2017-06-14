Bangor Christian School Announces 2017 Valedictorian as Joshua Palmeter of Orono

The valedictorian is Joshua Palmeter, son of Douglass and Francine Palmeter of Orono. Josh is thankful for the education he has received at Bangor Christian, having been homeschooled prior to high school. He has received the top student award in many of his classes and was granted the Phi Beta Kappa Maine academic achievement award his junior year, and the Maine Principal’s award his senior year. Josh was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior and also received the Marine Corps League Good Citizenship Award the same year. He has also had the privilege of conducting research in chemistry department at the University of Maine. While at BCS, Josh participated in soccer, cross country, basketball, and baseball, serving as captain of the soccer team his junior and senior years and captain of the baseball team since his sophomore year. He was conference Player of the Year and All-State in soccer, and All-Conference in Baseball and Cross-Country. Josh has been a Scholar Athlete every season for every sport and was awarded the Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar/Athlete as a senior. While attending Bangor Christian, Josh has been given the opportunity to serve others as class vice-president his freshman year, and class president his sophomore, junior and senior years. He has served others outside of BCS by organizing food drives to acquire donations for Crossroads Ministries, volunteering his time at the Special Olympics, teaching elementary children in Sunday School, leading various Bible study groups for high school students, and mentoring young men in the jungles of Peru. Josh also served his school body by constructing a batting cage for his Eagle Scout project which helped to improve the batting averages of his teammates. His service to others along with his academic achievements and athletic prowess have helped him to attain multiple scholarships. Josh plans on attending the University of Maine in the fall.

