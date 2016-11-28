Community

Bangor Boat Show

Not Released (NR)
andreamuscatello | Getty Images/iStockphoto
Not Released (NR)
By Kathy Hardy
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 10:31 a.m.

Boats, boats and more boats! Join us for the 2017 Bangor Boat Show at the Cross Insurance Center, the weekend of March 17th, 18th, and 19th. Wrapping up Maine’s boat show season, this is your last chance to snag up boat show prices!

Come for the opportunity to get a new pontoon, bow rider, center console, fishing boat, cuddy cabin, wake board boat, or cruiser while the deals are still available. You’ll find everything from boats, docking, accessories, & more!

Parking is FREE, the event is FAMILY FRIENDLY and the deals are RED HOT!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Casco suspect is shot, killed in shootout with police
  3. Teens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The CountyTeens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The County
  4. Rain to fall across most of the state Tuesday, with snow in The CountyRain to fall across most of the state Tuesday, with snow in The County
  5. State troopers investigate suspicious death in WestbrookState troopers investigate suspicious death in Westbrook

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs